Nottinghamshire Police have provided a fresh sequence of events from the recent attacks in the city that saw three people die and three others injured. This comes after the third victim was named on Wednesday morning (June 14).

In the wake of the attack, a 31-year-old man was arrested. Detectives on the force have spent hours piecing together the movements that led to three people losing their lives from extensive CCTV coverage and eye-witness accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man attacked two University of Nottingham students with a knife on Ilkeston Road on Tuesday, June 13. A call was first made to the police at 4:04am. The force rushed to the scene where they found a male and female student, both aged 19, in the street unresponsive.

An investigation into the incident then revealed a man who matched the description of the suspect attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry. This incident was not reported to police at the time.

Most Popular

The police believe the suspect then attacked a man with a knife and stole his van. A 999 call was made by a member of the public and when police arrived at the scene on Magdala Road they discovered the dead body of a man in his 60s.

The stolen van was then used by the suspect to run three members of the public over in the Milton Street area. From that incident, one person remains in critical condition while others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short while after all of these events, police were successful in detaining the suspect by using a taser when he abandoned the vehicle and approached officers with a knife. All of the families of the victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives are maintaining an open mind concerning the motives of the attacks and a 31-year-old man remains in police custody. Despite some reports suggesting that police are no longer working with Counter Terrorism Policing, Nottingham Police say this is not the case and they continue to work with them.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking series of events. It is unimaginable to understand what they are going through.

“I am very aware of the impact that these horrendous crimes will have had not only on Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am determined that we will work with community members, students from both universities and others impacted to reassure and support them. It is important that as a city we stand together.

Police on Magdala Road, Nottingham where a man was found dead.