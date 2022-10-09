Contestants are being urged to put their best brains forward to take part in cult BBC Two quiz show, Only Connect.

The programme, hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell, is returning for a new series next year - and producers want to hear from anyone who may have what it takes to triumph. "Only Connect is seeking teams of three players, or single applicants, or teams of two looking for like-minded teammates, to pool their combined wits to solve fiendish conundrums and vexing puzzles," said a spokesperson.

Amassing a significant loyal fanbase, contenstants on are warned “knowledge will only take you so far”. The programme features teams going head to head, finding connections between seemingly unrelated things. The quiz show’s title is taken from a passage in E M Forster’s 1910 novel Howards End which reads: “Only connect the prose and the passion, and both will be exalted”.

Victoria Coren Mitchell, wearing a red polka dot dress, behind the desk presenting Only Connect (Credit: BBC/Parasol Media Limited/Rory Lindsay)

How to apply for Only Connect