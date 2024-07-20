Ooh la la! Most Brits secretly admire the French

Ooh la la! Shock new research has revealed that most Brits secretly admire the French.

A poll, of 2,000 people, found we are envious of their superior food, sense of style and enviable work-life balance.

Four in 10 even claim to 'idolise' the French way of life and 66 per cent would love to adopt certain aspects into their own lives.

The study even found we admire their work practices - such as clocking off at their contracted time and walking out on strike if they don't get what they want.

While 43 per cent would like to have the same passion for fashion as the French do, and 39 per cent admire the way they have perfected the ideal work life balance.

A spokesperson for St Pierre, which commissioned the study as it calls on Brits to ‘eat avec respect’, said: “The French lifestyle is often admired and romanticised worldwide and for good reason.

“It can be characterised by a balance between work, leisure, and enjoying the finer things in life - something we don’t always get right here in the UK.

“When it comes to food, meals are often a time to savour and enjoy, rather than to rush, and the French take pride in what they eat, right down to the presentation.”

The study found 32 per cent have even considered moving to France for the lifestyle, with it being described as ‘stylish’ (48 per cent), relaxed (41 per cent), and ‘balanced’ (36 per cent).

And three in 10 went as far as to say that if everyone adopted some aspects of French living, the world would be a happier place.

It also emerged 27 per cent have friends or peers from the idolised country who have influenced their own lifestyle in some way.

Eating fresher ingredients, embracing doing nothing, and taking in their surroundings rather than rushing were among the aspects those who admire the French have adopted into their day-to-day life.

While ditching processed foods, making time for hobbies and interests, and being more of a romantic were cited as things they would like to embrace - but are yet to do.

The OnePoll.com data found 43 per cent reckon the French treat their food and mealtimes with more respect than the British.

With the average UK adult spending a total of just 47 minutes on breakfast, lunch, and tea.

But 24 per cent believe making time for a nice lunch during the working day would improve their mood.

The evening meal is the dish people are most likely to cook from scratch, and 26 per cent admit they only cook this way up to three times a week, due to a lack of time, skill, and desire.

Of the well-known British dishes, roast dinners, afternoon tea, and jacket potatoes were among the foods those polled would most like to elevate with ‘French flair’.

And of the meals to be most proud of, Sunday roasts, full English breakfasts, and beef wellington made the list.

The spokesperson added: “While both British and French eating habits have their unique characteristics, they also reflect broader cultural values.

“The British tend to value hearty, comforting meals, whereas the French place a high value on culinary tradition, quality ingredients, and the social aspect of dining.

“However, regardless of culture, food is a great leveller as it’s more than just food on a plate - it’s shared experience and memory-making which unites us all across diverse influences and ever-changing culinary trends.”

Top 30 things we admire about the French:

Eating fresh ingredients – 52 per cent Making time to enjoy meals – 48 per cent Sense of style – 43 per cent Appreciating fine cuisine – 41 per cent Making time for cooking – 40 per cent The ideal work/life balance – 39 per cent Taking long lunch breaks – 38 per cent Overall better diet than British – 38 per cent Being romantics – 35 per cent Enjoying the best moments in life – 33 per cent Making every mealtime an occasion – 33 per cent Love of arts – 32 per cent Taking in their surroundings rather than rushing through the city – 31 per cent Knowledge and taste in wine – 31 per cent Ditching processed foods – 28 per cent Good etiquette skills – 28 per cent Pride that their cuisine is renowned globally – 27 per cent Only working contracted hours – 26 per cent Being proud to be French – 26 per cent Being authentic – 25 per cent Making time for hobbies and interests – 25 per cent Passionate about interests – 25 per cent Embracing doing nothing – 24 per cent Willingness to protest – 24 per cent Living humbly – 23 per cent The traditional pre-dinner drink apéritif – 21 per cent Having passionate debates rather than making small talk – 19 per cent Drinking smaller but stronger coffee – 15 per cent Interests in philosophy – 15 per cent Not discussing money – 10 per cent