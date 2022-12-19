Over half of UK’s  23 airports have now banned smoking and vaping once travellers get through security

More than half of UK’s 23 airports now have complete bans on smoking and vaping in place for travellers once they get through security.

Only 11 of these airports have a place for smokers to light up before getting their flight after their bags have been scanned.

And even vape users aren't spared as these restrictions extend to e-cigarettes too.

This means nicotine users could be forced to go without for several hours prior to take-off - potentially longer if there’s a delay, in additions to the time spent in the air.

And while many overseas airports do have indoor smoking areas, vape users often have no choice but to vape in the same area as tobacco users.

This might explain why uncertainty over what the smoking policy will be post-airport security is a worry for 44 per cent of nicotine users.

To alleviate such confusion, VELO, the brand behind tobacco free nicotine pouches, has created an interactive map detailing the smoking policies of many domestic and international airports.

A spokesperson said: "Travelling can be very gruelling – there’s so much to think about, whether that’s packing, parking, flight times, insurance and lots more.

“And tobacco and vape users have an added layer of complication – especially when flying, as airport smoking and vaping restrictions can vary airport to airport.

“And while many airports overseas do have smoking areas, they are becoming less and less common – with many countries operating a complete ban once you get through security.”

Simplifying air travel for nicotine users

In addition to developing the map, the nicotine pouch makers commissioned research of 1,000 nicotine users aged 20 plus who've been using nicotine for six months or more.

The study found 28 per cent tend to plan their journey around where and when they’ll be able to use nicotine products.

With 63 per cent of smokers and vapers admitting they feel anxious about not being able to consume nicotine using their preferred method when flying.

And as such, 28 per cent of everyone polled has avoided travelling by plane – opting instead to travel by what they perceive to be more tobacco or vape-friendly forms of transport.

It also emerged 47 per cent have travelled by plane since airports and airlines introduced smoking and vaping restrictions.

And of those who’ve done so, 71 per cent have been in an airport smoking lounge.

For the most part their experience hasn’t been positive - 59 per cent said they have a ‘negative opinion’ of the lounges in general.

And their gripes include little or no air circulation or ventilation (46 per cent), lack of space (37 per cent), and bad odours (32 per cent).

Almost a fifth (18 per cent) also find the location of the designated areas to be a frustration – believing they tend to be a considerable distance from where they need to be.

So perhaps it’s no surprise 20 per cent of everyone polled avoid the smoking lounges completely or as much as possible.

But while airport smoking policies are confusing or irritating for some, the study carried out through OnePoll found 55 per cent have never tried alternative nicotine products.

The VELO spokesperson added: “Airports have many restrictions – and for good reason – but they do make this form of travel arguably the most complex.

“So hopefully our map will go some way to simplifying air travel for nicotine users."

Top tips for easier travel

Nicotine users, DJ S.K.T, record producer, and Ianthe Rose, fashion model, have travelled the globe extensively – here are their top tips for making travel easier.

DJ S.K.T

FASHION - I always wear comfy clothing when travelling, and avoid anything too tight, or clingy - being comfortable is key, especially on long journeys.

GADGETS - To make sure my devices never run out of battery, I always pack two portable power banks.

CURRENCY - I always research the best currency exchanges online, and pick up my currency a few days before travelling so I avoid having to exchange money at the airport, or abroad.

SEATS - I always choose my seat in-advance when buying flight tickets - this avoids a mad rush to the gate and getting in a queue to beat other passengers for an aisle, or window seat.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT - Download a city public transportation app to your phone when travelling abroad to help plan your journey - and make sure you know the name of the station closest to your destination.

Ianthe Rose

PACKING - I use luggage storage bags to organise my clothes, from jeans, tops, underwear and cosmetics so it arrives at my location in the same state as when I packed it.

DOCUMENTATION - I either leave my passport with my keys by the door so I won’t forget it, or pack it prior in my handbag that I’m taking to the airport.

SKINCARE - Airplanes are incredibly drying on the skin, so I always pop on an eye or face mask to replenish my skin at some point when travelling.

WATER BOTTLE - Once you’re through security, fill up your bottle from one of the water stations before you board - you’ll save money and you won’t be wasting plastic.

STAY HEALTHY - I prefer to bring vitamin C & B12 vitamin sachets with me - they’re far less bulky than a bottle of supplements and are actually more effective.