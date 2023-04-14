Hollyoaks and I’m A Celeb star Owen Warner appears to be dating Neighbours legend Jason Donovan’s 23-year-old actress daughter Jemma.

The soap actor, also 23, has fuelled romance rumours after posting a snap of the pair cuddling on his Instagram page whilst they were on vacation in Italy, although he left many of his followers confused as he captioned the picture with “April Fools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the post, a quick-witted Jemma hilariously wrote “that’s rude”, driving many people into a frenzy. Warner recently joined the Donvan family on their holiday trip to Europe.

According to a national newspaper’s close source, Owen has “the Donovan family’s “seal of approval”. The source told The Sun: "Owen seems to have gotten the Donovan family seal of approval after they started following him on Instagram ahead of the trip."

Most Popular

A recent video, which shows the actor jokingly getting down on one knee, has further added to speculation. The unexpected gesture seemed to have shocked Jemma, however, as Owen said: “She’s still not forgiven me for that one”.”

Who is Jemma Donoavan?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemma, who was born and raised in London, made her screen debut in the BBC television film Mr Stink when she was 12 years old.

In 2015, she played Maddy Bastière in the French-American dark comedy-drama series Spotless, as well as appearing alongside her dad in the Aussie soap Neighbours.