Children don't get enough outdoor play, quality family time, and nutritional snacks – according to their parents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 1,000 mums and dads of kids aged three to 10 revealed what they think their little ones are often missing out on, with time in nature topping the list (29 per cent).

Fruit and veg (24 per cent), chores (27 per cent), and one-to-one attention (18 per cent) also featured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As many as seven in 10 claim they struggle to make sure their child is getting the right amount of everything they need on a weekly basis - due to busy schedules and children's fussiness.

The study, commissioned by kids’ fruit smoothie brand, GoGo squeeZ, also found that despite the lack of these things, 59 per cent say quality time with loved is a key ingredient for a fulfilled child.

This is followed by good nutrition (51 per cent), laughter and fun (42 per cent), and spending time outdoors (25 per cent).

What are kids missing out on?

On a mission to help support parents and kids, the brand has released its new ‘squeeZ the Day’ report which focuses on three key pillars - Good Nutrition, Quality Time, and Outdoor Adventures - highlighting the essential ingredients for nurturing children’s physical, emotional, and social wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the food company, which counts as one of your five a day, said: “We believe that nourishing kids with the right foods is key to helping them thrive.

“Finding snacks they love – and that are good for them – is a small victory, but it’s an important step in supporting their growth and development.

“By partnering with an insightful group of industry experts, we’ve created this report to offer practical advice and insights that make it easier for families to embrace healthy habits; supporting children as they grow up well and develop a strong sense of identity and confidence.”

The study went on to find parents spend an average of eight mealtimes a week with their children, and around 10 hours each week of ‘quality time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the average 3-to-10-year-old spends just four hours each week playing outdoors – excluding PE lessons- with 31 per cent of parents citing a preference for TV and video games (31 per cent) as the reason for this.

More than four in 10 (44 per cent) feel they give in to their child too much, with screen time, extending bedtime, and treats when out cited as the top things they are most lenient with.

It also emerged 31 per cent often let their little one consume sugary snacks or drinks.

With 35 per cent regularly feeling ‘parent guilt’ when it comes to making sure their son or daughter is getting the right amount of everything they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billie Shepherd, Greg Shepherd, and Arthur Shepherd embrace family time | Will Ireland/PinPep

“It’s not about being perfect, it’s about making small, realistic changes that can make a difference”

Working alongside GoGo squeeZ to help bring the report to life, mum of three, Billie Shepherd, said: “As a parent, it’s always a challenge to juggle everything—work, family time, and making sure my kids are eating enough fruit and veg.

“With everything going on, it’s easy to feel like I’m not doing enough - but it’s not about being perfect, it’s about making small, realistic changes that can really make a difference.

“With my husband Greg and I both working, the advice from this report has helped us find balance and feel more confident in the choices we're making for our children's health and happiness.”

It further emerged 22 per cent of parents would like to reduce their child’s intake of unhealthy snacks and drinks, while 36 per cent want to see their child eat more fruit and vegetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, seeing their offspring eat something good for them is one of life’s little wins for 91 per cent of parents, according to the OnePoll.com data.

But when it comes to choice of kid’s nutritional snacks, 33 per cent believe there isn’t currently enough on offer when out and about, as 57 per cent say they find it difficult to source any.

Doctor Zoe Williams said: “Nutritious snacks are vital for children’s energy levels, focus, and overall well-being.

“Choosing snacks that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural ingredients can help fuel their bodies and minds throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all about making better choices whilst recognising the demand for convenience as our lives are busier than ever.”

As well as Dr Zoe Williams, also feeding into the report is child nutritionist Lucy Upton, and child psychologist Professor Sam Wass, from The Secret Life of 4-& 5-Year Olds.

Almost a quarter of parents would like to reduce their child’s intake of unhealthy snacks and drinks | Will Ireland/PinPep

Top 20 things parents don’t think kids get enough of:

Time in nature Outdoor play Chores and responsibility Fruit and veg Community involvement Physical activity Nutritional snacks One-on-one attention Reading time Quality family time Sleep Hands-on experiences Creative expression Unstructured free time Relaxation and downtime Learning through play Personal space Home cooked meals Role models Laughter and fun