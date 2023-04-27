News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
1 hour ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
4 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
4 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
4 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect

Pope Francis: Catholic leader to allow women to vote in bishops’ meeting for the first time ever

Women will be allowed to vote in the Synod of Bishops for the first time ever, which is scheduled for October this year

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read

Pope Francis will allow women to vote in the Synod of Bishops for the first time in history, announcing that 40 women will participate in the voting process later this year.

The next synod, which is scheduled for October 4 to 29, will hear the views of 70 non-bishops, with women required to make up half the group. The 86-year-old Pontiff has also introduced new rules which will see five religious sisters join five priests as voting representatives for religious orders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since the 1960s, the world’s bishops have been summoned to Rome For a few weeks at a time, during which they debate various topics. At the end of these meetings, the bishops vote on specific proposals.

These are then put to the Pope, who produces a document, taking their views into account. And, up until now, the only people allowed to vote have been men.

Most Popular

    Kate McElwee of the Women’s Ordination Conference, which advocates for women’s ordination, said: “This is a significant crack in the stained-glass ceiling, and the result of sustained advocacy, activism and the witness.”

    The reforms were published by the Vatican on Wednesday (April 26). They highlight the Pope’s vision for the lay faithful to have a greater role in church affairs, which have long been left to clerics, bishops and cardinals.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, a senior synod organiser, said: “It’s an important change, it’s not a revolution.”

    Related topics:Pope FrancisHistoryProposalsRomeSisters