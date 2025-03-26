Men make twice as much as women from selling clothes and goods online

Clothing is top of mind for women when it comes to selling online,

The average male seller is making £1,047 per year, compared to £424 made by the average female seller.

Men outsell women when it comes to selling clothes and goods online, as new research finds men make over £600 a year more than women when they sell clothes online or other goods.

The study conducted by the Post Office found the UK is a nation of unintentional side hustlers, as a new study reveals over half (56 percent) of Brits have sold clothes or goods online, without considering themselves to have a ‘second gig’.

Men are making twice as much as women when selling online, because the items they sell are often of higher value. Clothing is top of mind for women when it comes to selling online, as the top items sold by women are second-hand clothes or shoes (65 percent), new clothes or shoes (36 percent), and children’s clothes or shoes (27 percent).

By contrast, men sell second-hand clothes online (42 percent) and they focus on high-ticket items, such as toys and games (34 percent) and second-hand tech (32 percent). Additionally, men sell over three times more sports equipment than women, (24 percent versus seven percent).

When it comes to monetising online selling, despite more women selling clothes or goods online (59 percent versus 53 percent), women are far less likely to consider this a ‘side-hustle’ (34 percent). In fact, for women, ‘decluttering’ outranked ‘making money’ as the number one reason for selling goods online (65 percent).

Men on the other hand are more likely to consider selling clothes and goods online as a ‘side-hustle’ (57 percent), as ‘making money’ ranked as the number one reason for selling goods online for men (53 percent).

According to the research, Scotland emerged as the top money-making area, as Scots recorded on average £1343 per year from selling clothes and goods online, nearly double the national average (£716). By contrast, the East Midlands ranks as the worst performing region, with the average online seller making £342 per year.

While it’d be easy to think that having a side-hustle would come with its own stresses, the study revealed that some Brits really like the process of packaging and posting their goods, with nearly four in ten (38 percent) admitting to enjoying it.

When it comes to selling, only a third (31 percent) say they know the most cost-effective way to send items to their online customers. This means that nearly two thirds of people who sell online could benefit from help and advice from a postmaster in their local Post Office, especially when it comes to understanding the most suitable and cost-effective posting options and even how to sell on eBay, Vinted, or other online marketplaces. This support is also available online and 23 percent of people say they would save considerable time if they were to buy postage online.

Candice Ohandjanian, Mails and Parcels Director at the Post Office, said: “It’s exciting to see more people turning to online marketplaces like Vinted and eBay to unlock financial opportunities through selling or decluttering.

“Our fast-track Drop and Go service is specifically designed for small businesses and side hustlers who need a streamlined solution to ship large volumes of parcels.”

​Post Office’s multi-carrier network offers customers the option of sending packages using Evri, DPD, Royal Mail and Parcelforce over the counter at selected branches. The Parcels Online service allows customers to choose from a selection of carriers to find their best postage option, pay for it online, drop all parcels off at one place and track the parcels at no extra cost. Sellers can also connect their marketplace accounts, import orders and manage all their deliveries in one place.

Top Secret Side-Hustler Cities in the UK

Cardiff Plymouth London Leeds Manchester Sheffield Bristol Belfast Nottingham Norwich