‘Potentially hazardous’ substance found on body dumped in UK street - residents unable to leave their homes

Detectives have found a “potentially hazardous” substance on a body discovered in Wigan on Thursday night. The police are urging anyone who has come in contact with the body to seek medical advice if they start to feel unwell.

Greater Manchester police were called to reports of a body, dumped on a street in Wigan at around 7pm on Thursday evening. Officers are yet to identify whether the body is male or female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services sealed off the area and covered the body with a white and yellow police tent. Det Supt Alan Clitherow, of Greater Manchester police (GMP) said a Home Office post-mortem will be held to determine the identity of the person.

Mr Clitherow told reporters at a press conference: “We don’t know what the substance is, we have done some initial inquiries, we know it’s low risk … anyone directly in contact with the body should seek medical advice if they feel unwell but there’s no wider risk to anyone else.”

Most Popular

He said the general public should not be concerned if they see officers wearing protective clothing to remove the body. This is “purely precautionary,” says Mr Clitherow.

The body was found on Kilburn Avenue in Shevington, on rough ground between neighbouring houses, leading to a dirt track and open fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad