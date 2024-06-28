Amaon Prime Video show Married to the Game is returning for a second season. Photo by Amazon. | Amazon

A reality TV show which follows the lives of the partners of top footballers is set to return to one channel as a competitor shelves plans for a rival show.

WAGs reality TV show Married To The Game will be making a comeback to Prime Video, but ITV has axed their own version. Amazon Prime Video has agreed to a second series of the fly-on-the-wall show which follows the partners of some of the best footballers in the English Premiere League.

Season one premiered on the streaming platform in February, and the cast included Sara Gündoğan, wife of midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan, Cat Harding, who’s engaged to defnesive midfielder Jorginho, Samantha Tarkowski, wife of centre-back James Tarkowski, Ash Turner, who’s married to goalkeeper Matt Turner, Taylor Ward, the wife of right winger Riyad Mahrez, and more. The cast of the second series hasn’t been announced yet so it’s unknown whether any of the original line-up will be starring in the second series.

The show revolves around spouses and partners of the footballers, focusing on their lives away from the footballing field. A source told The Sun: 'Ever since the fictitious Footballers’ Wives, (an ITV drama which focused on the partners of a football team), TV has been obsessed with the life of our Wags and never more so than when interest peaks around an international tournament.”

At the same time as Prime bosses gear up for a second season of their winning show, ITV is said to have axed a similar show about dating footballer players. It was going to feature Lauryn Goodman, aged 33, according to The Sun. Goodman has two children with Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who were born as a result of an affair 33-year-old Walker had with her while he was in a relationship with wife Annie Kilner.