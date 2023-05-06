The coronation of King Charles is in the history books - but it was Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who stole the show.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been officially crowned in a historic ceremony inside Westminster Abbey. The coronation featured over 2,000 guests inside Westminster Abbey and thousands more lining the streets to get a glimpse of the royal family and military procession.

On-lookers were also keen to see the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. During the ceremony, Prince George had the role of a page boy, helping carry the robes of his Grandad, King Charles, while Princess Charlotte watched the ceremony with her younger brother Prince Louis.

The three royal youngsters stole the show during the coronation - here is a collection of our favourite pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation of King Charles III.

