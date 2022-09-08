News confirming the sudden death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has caused a major shift at the BBC.

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, surrounded by her loved ones.

A statement which informed the public of the Queen’s ill health was issued by Buckingham Palace at 12:32pm on Thursday afternoon.

It confirmed that doctors who were treating the Queen were concerned for her health.

In what is saddening news about the nation’s longest serving monarch, you may have noticed a change in practices for the national broadcaster, the BBC.

What is the latest news on the health of Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Not pictured) at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England

It was confirmed on Thursday, 8 September 2022 that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who is now Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, passed away peacefully at her residence in Balmoral.

Prince Charles, aged 73, has now been named king, whilst his wife the Dutchess of Cornwall is now Queen Consort.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, it said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Why are BBC reporters and presenters wearing black clothes?

As Huw Edwards and other BBC reporters and presenters were continuing their broadcasted deliberations regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they had made a sudden change into black clothing.

A similar practice was followed in the moments of Prince Phillip’s death in April 2021 as Martine Croxall, who announced his death, changed from brown top to a black robe.

It is understood that presenters for the national broadcaster always have a set of black clothes on stand-by for the announcement of any high-profile deaths.

All colleagues, reporters, guests and many more will then follow suit and wear black clothing from then on.

BBC staff are believed to always be readily prepared for any moment that a member of the Royal Family passes away, especially the Queen.

Why did the BBC clear its TV broadcasting schedule today?

The BBC have always had plans in place to react a certain way whenever someone of high importance, such as Her Majesty, was to die.

One of the most common and well-known is a total interruption of the BBC’s television coverage, of which occurred on Thursday, 8 September.

Normal programming, such as Bargain Hunt which was on BBC One at the time of the health update, quickly ceased across all of the broadcaster’s output.