A rare demo CD made by Ed Sheeran while the ‘Shape Of You’ singer was still at school is up for auction and expected to sell for a massive sum. Only 21 copies were made of The Spinning Man in 2005, and Sheeran is thought to have bought back 19 of them.

Recorded while he was still at school in Suffolk, the project features demos and early versions of songs appearing on the singer’s subsequent LPs. The Spinning Man was recorded in 2004 and 2005 using basic equipment and contains 14 tracks

The project is a rare insight into Ed’s creative processes and the lyrics, ideas and musical themes that would define his later albums.

A paper insert from the album reads: “Songwriting and playing the guitar are like a direct line to my thoughts and feelings… This is the first collection of tracks I’ve done and I am looking forward to playing them live in concert.”

A copy of The Spinning Man will go on sale by Stacey’s Auctions at the Auction Room in Great Baddow, Essex, on July 3. The CD is estimated to sell for between £5,000 and £8,000.

Stacey’s music memorabilia expert Rob Smee said: “This is an outstandingly rare recording and a wonderful item that any fan of Ed Sheeran would enjoy owning.

“It really does provide a unique insight into the early stages of his path to being the global star he is today.

