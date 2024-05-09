'I was rejected by everybody' says best-selling writer Dorothy Koomson | Booky podcast

Nicola Adam
By Nicola Adam
Published 10th May 2024, 00:01 BST
‘I was rejected by everyone’: Best-selling author Dorothy Koomson talks getting published and staying published.

Like many authors, Dorothy Koomson rode the rocky road of rejection many times before finally attaining the career she dreamed of.

But as she explains, even after publication the ups and downs continue, even for a best-selling author.

LISTEN: Dorothy Koomson talks to Nicola Adam on Booky podcast

London-born, Leeds educated, now Brighton resident Dorothy’s impressive writing career started in the library after school where she read and she daydreamed.

She wrote her first novel at the age of 13 for her school friends but her career didn’t come that easily.

After studying journalism and while working on magazines she continued to write on the train during her commute. In 2001 she wrote the Cupid Effect and signed with a publisher a year later. Since then she’s gone on to write multiple bestsellers.

Her 19th bestseller, a compelling book club read, is called Every Smile You Fake is out now in hardback and published in paperback on August 19.

