Today (November 13) is Remembrance Sunday, a day where we gather to commemorate those who have lost their lives in military conflict around the world. A tradition that dates back to 1919, when King George requested that the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month should always be remembered.

The date refers to 11am on November 11, 1918, when the hostilities of World War I ended. In the UK, the main observance however takes place on Remembrance Sunday, this year on November 13.

Millions of Britons will be wearing poppies as a sign of respect. The flower came to symbolise the death of soldiers in the first World War as they would grow on the battlefields, creating a strong contrast to the death and destruction surrounding them.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, a two month conflict in the South Atlantic where 255 British soldiers lost their lives. A special commemoration was held in the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday at the Festival of Remembrance, attended by King Charles.

At 11am, the country falls silent for two minutes to commemorate the millions of lives lost over the years to war and military conflict. The silence is followed by hymns, poems and quotes to remember the fallen.

Remembrance Sunday 2022 poems

Ode of Remembrance (For the Fallen) by Robert Laurence Binyon

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

In Flanders Fields by John McCrae

In Flanders Fields, the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

The Soldier by Rupert Brooke

If I should die, think only this of me:

That there’s some corner of a foreign field

That is for ever England. There shall be

In that rich earth a richer dust concealed;

A dust whom England bore, shaped, made aware,

Gave, once, her flowers to love, her ways to roam;

A body of England’s, breathing English air,

Washed by the rivers, blest by suns of home.

And think, this heart, all evil shed away,

A pulse in the eternal mind, no less

Gives somewhere back the thoughts by England given;

Her sights and sounds; dreams happy as her day;

And laughter, learnt of friends; and gentleness,

In hearts at peace, under an English heaven.

Remembrance Sunday 2022 quotes

"All we have of freedom, all we use or know - / This our fathers bought for us long and long ago." - Rudyard Kipling, The Old Issue

"The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example." - Benjamin Disraeli, speech to the House of Commons, February 1, 1849