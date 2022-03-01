Revealed: The UK's favourite pancake topping in top 10

What is the UK's favourite pancake topping?

The nation is set to gorge on 157 MILLION pancakes this Pancake Day, according to a new study by Parkdean Resorts. But which toppings are favoured the most?

Restaurant managers at Parkdean Resorts combined pancake sales numbers from 65 of their restaurants countrywide and married the data up with a nationwide survey to find out which pancake topping is the nation's favourite broken down by region.

Lemon and sugar remains the strong favourite across the majority of the UK!🍋

Revealed: The top of the toppings

Forget maple syrup or Nutella, the UK's favourite pancake topping is officially lemon and sugar, according to the study. With an epic 34 per cent of the vote, the UK stuck to their traditional taste buds and went for the sweet and sour topping as the ultimate British pancake.

Maple syrup came in second place with 14 per cent of the voters aiming for a sticky sweet topping. While 12 per cent opted for a very British garnish of strawberries and cream on their pancakes.

Favourite toppings:

Lemon & sugar 34 per cent Maple syrup 14 per cent Strawberries & cream 12 per cent Nutella 12 per cent Banana 6 per cent Treacle 5 per cent Ice cream 5 per cent Mixed berries 4 per cent Caramel 4 per cent Whipped cream 4 per cent

The UK's favourite pancake toppings broken down by city🥞

When looking at the favourite pancake toppings within cities lemon and sugar wins in a landslide victory, with the UK set to eat 54 million of these this Pancake Day.

But where it fails to take over is the Scottish strongholds of Glasgow and Edinburgh with these cities favouring maple syrup over any other topping.