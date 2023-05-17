News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak confirmed as Greg Davies and Alex Horne’s replacements for Taskmaster spin-off

A spin-off for Taskmaster was announced earlier this year - with the hosts now confirmed

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 17th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read

The taskmaster and their assistant have been revealed for the children’s version of the popular comedy game show, Junior Taskmaster. The spin-off was announced earlier this year, where a group of children aged nine to 11 will take on bizarre tasks.

It was confirmed on Tuesday (May 16) that BAFTA-nominee Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak will be the hosts, hoping to emulate Greg Davies and Alex Horne who currently front the main Taskmaster show on Channel 4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matafeo will assume the role of Davies in the spin-off as the ‘Junior Taskmaster’ whilst Wozniak will be her assistant.

Rose Matafeo, the Junior Taskmaster, said: "To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head."

Most Popular

    Mike Wozniak, the Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant, added: "All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was a Little Alex Horne (or a regional manager for a major provider of motorway service stations) so this is literally a dream come true.

    "I hereby vow to do my utmost to hold the office of Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant in the spirit of the original Little Alex Horne: with his courage, his grit and his dignity."

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    As well as the upcoming Junior Taskmaster, the adult version, which is currently airing its 15th season on Channel 4 has been renewed for six more seasons. This series that is already underway features Frankie Boyle, Ivo Graham, Jenny Eclair, Mae Martin and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

    Related topics:TaskmasterGreg DaviesChannel 4