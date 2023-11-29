The UK mail service has confirmed the final day to send cards before Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Royal Mail have confirmed the latest posting dates for those sending cards and gifts via post this Christmas.

The UK mail service has encouraged the public to ‘beat the festive rush’ via their website, by allowing plenty of time for posting - particularly for international post.

When are the last posting dates for Christmas in the UK?

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, December 18 is the last day to send a post via 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48.

Wednesday, December 20 is the last day for 1st Class post, including 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 24.

It is important to note that Royal Mail Tracked 48 and Royal Mail Tracked 24 is not available to purchase at Post Office branches.

Post via Special Delivery Guaranteed can be sent on Thursday, December 21 and Friday, December 22 - with the latter guaranteeing Saturday delivery.

Royal Mail have confirmed the final dates for posting.

When are the last posting dates to international countries?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, the time has now passed to send gifts or cards to international countries, with the final date (to Western Europe) on Monday, November 27.

However, international Tracking and Signature Services are still available up until the beginning of December.

To post to Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Australia, Bulgaria, Caribbean, China (People’s Republic), Far and Middle East, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Spain - the final date is Wednesday, December 6.

For Cyprus and Malta, post must be sent by Thursday, December 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To post to Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Eastern Europe, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the USA - the final date for posting is Friday, December 8.