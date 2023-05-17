Selling Sunset will return for its sixth series later on May 19, with the likes of Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Chelsea Lazkani set to return to screens for the new season. Selling Sunset follows a group of Los Angeles-based real estate agents who work for The Oppenheim Group.

In the show, viewers watch the personal and professional lives of the agents unfold as they tackle the competitive luxury home market. Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the sixth season as series five aired in April 2022.

Chelsea Lazkani joined the Netflix series back in 2022 during season five and her first season was explosive to say the least. Chelsea soon became friends with series villain Christine Quinn, defending her new friend during her fall out with Mary and Chrishell.

But who is Chelsea Lazkani and is she from London? Here’s everything you need to know.

Selling Sunset: Who is Chelsea Lazkani?

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani is a British-Nigerian luxury realtor who works for The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. The realtor has over five years of experience in the LA real estate market and joined The Oppenheim Group in 2021 after a stint at Rodeo Realty.

Selling Sunset: Is Chelsea Lazkani from London?

Chelsea was raised in London but moved from the city when she attended the University of Buckingham to study a BA in Economics. Following her undergraduate degree, she went on to study a Masters in Oil and Gas Economics from Scotland’s University of Dundee.

Selling Sunset: Who is Chelsea Lazkani’s husband?

Chelsea is married to businessman Jeff Lazkani. The couple met in 2015 when Chelsea was visiting the US on holiday and they tied the knot in 2017.

Chelsea and Jeff share two children together, Maddox and Melia, who have featured on the Netflix series.