Simon Cowell has reportedly signed the paperwork on his next deal - and it’s not where you would expect.

The ITV star, who has become a household name through masterminding projects such as X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, is due to start a brand new series where he searches for the next big boyband. But the programme apparently won’t be broadcast on ITV, as Cowell looks set to jump ship.

According to the Sun, Cowell has been in talks with a number of streaming services over the past few months as he looks to sell the rights to his new show, which will likely be called Simon Cowell: Midas Touch. Now, it’s thought that Cowell is close to signing a deal with Netflix.

Speaking to the tabloid, an inside source said: “Simon has been speaking to Netflix for months about this new show and they’re close to dotting the I’s and signing the T’s. Netflix is the perfect place for his new show and Box To Box, who are producing the series, have worked with them before.

“Simon and his team have been working so hard on getting the show off the ground and a final deal is so close now.

“The name of the show has given people a bit of a laugh. Simon knows he is the best at what he does and calling his show Midas Touch gives a new meaning to blowing your own trumpet.”