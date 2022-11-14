Snow could be on the way with UK braced for cold snap as temperatures plummet

It might be hard to believe after the unusually hot weather we’ve seen throughout November, but snow could soon start falling in parts of the UK. According to the Met Office , parts of northern England and Scotland could see the white stuff towards the end of this week, with the Scottish highlands set for the first smatterings as temperatures drop.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said current mild conditions are expected to last around five days before the weather turns more unsettled, bringing ‘strong winds and rain’. Temperatures could plummet below 10C in northern England by tonight (Monday, November 14) with nighttime lows of 7C in Northern Ireland and 8C in Manchester by Tuesday.

London and the south east of the country are more likely to see continued warm spells, with highs of 14C in London during the day. It comes after Storm Claudio brought heavy downpours to the UK followed by the hottest Armistice Day (November 11) on record.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “With average temperatures for this time of November, you can get rain falling as snow on the high grounds of Scotland as well as potentially the high ground of England and Northern Ireland. For the end of November, it generally looks like we’ll see high pressure and lots of dry and settled weather.

“That could bring some colder nights. There are no major signals for snow but we can see frost and fog becoming a little more likely into the back end of November.”

Long range weather forecast for the UK, according to the Met Office

Friday, November 18 - Sunday, November 27

Unsettled weather is likely to remain over the weekend, perhaps with the northwest seeing the wettest conditions, possibly windy for many with a chance of gales, especially in the west. These unsettled conditions are likely to remain through most of the week, however there is a chance of some short lived high pressure to start the week, bringing a low risk of patchy frost by night in the north. Rain and strong winds likely over the second weekend, especially in the west. Temperatures possibly slightly above average initially, but returning closer to average later.

Monday, November 28 - Monday, December 12