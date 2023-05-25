News you can trust since 1871
Soccer Aid 2023: Tom Hiddleston to join England squad alongside Liam Payne for Unicef charity match

Soccer Aid has confirmed Marvel star Tom Hiddleston will join the annual charity match as part of the England squad.

By Charlotte Hawes
Published 25th May 2023, 13:41 BST- 2 min read

It has been confirmed Tom Hiddleston will make his Soccer Aid debut as part of the 2023 England squad. Soccer Aid announced the Marvel star and Unicef ambassador would be joining the team in an Instagram post on May 25.

The post, which includes a picture of the actor in the England strip, reads: What’s the God of Mischief up to next? He’s doing Soccer Aid, obviously. Welcome to the team, Tom Hiddleston.”

Following the announcement, the Loki actor said he was “delighted” to be a part of the charity event and “honoured” to be playing in the match.

He explained: “I’m so honoured to be playing. I’ve been an ambassador for Unicef UK for just over 10 years now. I’ve always been aware of Soccer Aid. It’s an extraordinary event which has so much joy in it, and it’s all for children. I’m so delighted that I can be part of it this year.”

