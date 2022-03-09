Stacey Solomon has revealed her favourite Mother’s Day of all-time – a trip to Columbia Road Flower Market

The mum-of-four said the 2019 visit, when she was pregnant with her youngest song Rex, was her favourite Mothering Sunday so far.

Located in East London, the open-air market is considered to be a flower-lover’s paradise – overflowing with countless varieties of beautiful blooms.

And it was the combination of this stunning setting, being with her partner Joe Swash, and knowing their first baby together was imminent which made for such a special day.

The Loose Women star, who gave birth to Rex just six weeks later, said: “It was one of my favourite moments, spending time together as a family, walking along looking at all the flowers.”

Now, the 32-year-old is set to enjoy her first Mother’s Day with baby Rose, who was born in October last year.

Rose and Rex will join Stacey’s older children – 13-year-old Zachery and nine-year-old Leighton – in making what will be her biggest Mothering Sunday yet.

Stacey said: “Obviously the best thing… is spending time with your kids.”

But it's handmade rather than off the shelf gifts which mean the most to the TV presenter.

The proud mum, who attended the Amazon Handmade pop up in London’s Soho, added: “My ultimate relaxation is getting stuck into some arts and craft projects with the kids – it fills me with joy!

“Last Valentine's Day, we made a plate for Joe with all our fingerprints on. It's the little handmade presents that we keep forever – I have stacks of those handprint cards the kids have made at school and nursery.”

Stacey Solomon launches Amazon Handmade’s Pocket Money Range at a pop up in Soho today. The pop up is open until 8pm 10th March and visitors will be able to purchase handcrafted Mother’s Day presents and join workshops to personalise gifts with Amazon Handmade’s skilled artisans. Soho, London. 09 March 2022.

Made with love

While visiting the temporary shop, Stacey had a go at making a macrame plant hanger with the skilled artisans who sell through the online retailer.

The pop-up was opened to launch the Amazon Handmade Pocket Money Range - a selection of unique and personalised gifts which cost less than £7, and free creative workshops will be held there on the March 9th and 10th.

Stacey added: “I've always shopped for special presents on Amazon Handmade, so I’m really excited to help launch the new Pocket Money Range.

“I love that kids can get involved with choosing something for their mums this year, rather than a partner or parent remembering at 9pm the night before.