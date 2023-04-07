A battle droid from Star Wars has suddenly appeared on top of the empty Edward Colston plinth overnight. The controversial Bristol statue was toppled by protestors in 2020, and is yet to be permanently replaced.

The sculpture, which depicts a B1-series battle droid from the Star Wars film franchise, was created by artist Simon Francis Thomas who lives in Bristol. The droid appears to be reading a paper or magazine which has the words ‘Star Wars celebration’ on the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on his Instagram page, Simon said: “If you are in central Bristol today pop by our Star Wars Celebration sculpture being displayed for 3 days on the controversial Colston statue plinth."

A battle droid from Star Wars has suddenly appeared on top of the empty Edward Colston plinth overnight