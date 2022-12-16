A dog has died after it crashed through a frozen lake and into freezing water. Emergency services rushed to the scene and spotted children walking over the same ice the pet had fallen through nearby.

The incident took place at Middlesbrough’s Hemlington Lake on Thursday. The Cleveland Fire and Rescue team responded but could not save the animal.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue posted an update on social media platform Facebook on Thursday. It reads: “We have just attended an incident involving a dog that has fallen through the ice on Hemlington Lake, whilst in attendance children were seen trying to walk on the ice, please please pass on the dangers of this. Frozen ponds and lakes may be very tempting to walk or play on but please stay well away and do not put yourself or anybody else in danger.”

Much to the shock of emergency responders in attendance, children were seen walking on the same frozen lake a matter of metres away. This comes after the tragic deaths of four young children who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday (December 16).

The victims were Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, along with their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart, and another boy, Jack Johnson, aged 10.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue warn kids to not play on ice and frozen lakes as it is dangerous (Adobe)