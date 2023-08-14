Twitch veteran Nadeshot has revealed he will be moving to rival platform Kick following two Twitch bans last week. Kick is rapidly gaining attention for influential TikTok streamers, just months after the platform had to issue an apology after ad changes sparked boycott threats .

Twitch has long dominated the streaming space, but Kick is rapidly making strides as a strong competitor. Kick has become popular with streamers following a lenient Term of Service policy and their attitude towards gambling on their site.

Adin Ross has already moved across to the emerging platform who had made serious accusations against Twitch before they were given a permanent ban from the site. Other notable streamers have also jumped ships, citing the platform’s stringent banning policies as a reason for leaving.

Twitch recently made the decision to ban Stake.com, which forced the creation of Kick, with gambling streamer Trainwreck becoming its lead representative. Nadeshot, who’s real name is Matt Haag, was one of Twitch’s early adopters and rose to legend status on the site by playing Call of Duty.

Dafran, known on Twitch for playing Overwatch, has recently signed a deal with Kick, with Fousey also moving across to the platform. Fousey has been the latest content creator to make the move after experiencing a double Twitch ban in 7 days for his parodies, vlogs and comedic content.

In a recent podcast on the 100 Thieves YouTube channel , Nadeshot said he would “99.9%” accept a deal to move over to Kick. Nadeshot said he’d heard from other streamers that users would have to gamble “60% of the time”, with Nadeshot joking that he would move from being a “part-time streamer” back to “full time” reminding fans of the days when he would stream for over ten hours in a row.

Haag joked with his co-host Joe Kalas about the idea of a move to Kick, laughing that he would gamble “100%” of the time. Despite its reputation for gambling content, Kick had been supporting streamers with less gambling-focused content, including chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura.