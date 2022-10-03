Strictly Come Dancing returned at the end of September and with two shows under their belts the dance-offs are officially back.

Now the live shows are well underway, voting lines will open every Saturday giving viewers the chance to vote for their favourite celeb.

In a statement, the show said: “Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!“The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.

”The show kicked off on Saturday 24 September and was originally supposed to premier on Saturday 17 September but was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ten day mourning period for the United Kingdom.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, who left Strictly Come Dancing in the first dance off? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show.

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

How were Strictly contestants scored this week?

The judges’ marks from the past two weekends of dances were combined with the viewer vote to determine the bottom two couples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couples in the bottom two danced again before the judges decided who to save.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing this week?

Unfortunately, the first week of voting found Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington in the dance off against Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition, the couples performed their dances again with Kaye and Kai performing their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine. Matt and Nadiya performed their Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.

Following the dance-off the judges decided to send Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington home in the first week of eliminations.

Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood all decided to save Matt and Nadiya.

However, although her vote was not required, Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Kaye and Kai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on her exit, Kaye Adams, said: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens.

“So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant.”

What is next week’s theme for Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing will return with a movie theme for the upcoming week of dance. Look out for routines covering everything from Jurassic Park to Dirty Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing

The show first airs on BBC One every week at 7:15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer.

If you missed out on the glamour last year, you can also catch up on Series 19 of the show on BBC iPlayer to get you excited for the upcoming show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which celebrities have been confirmed?

Strictly always brings together a great line-up of celebrity guests, with previous contestants including the likes of Joe Sugg, Dan Walker and many more.