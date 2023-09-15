Watch more videos on Shots!

One of the BBC’s most iconic shows, Strictly Come Dancing is upon us. The show, which is fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly is back for its 21st season after celebrating its 20th season in 2022.

It has now been weeks since the cast of 2023 was announced, but as we edge closer we thought we would let you get to know the cast more. More recently, the start date for the show has been announced. The show will begin on Saturday, September 16.

One name familiar to soap fans is Greater Manchester-born Adam Thomas. Thomas, 35, has appeared on Emmerdale as Adam Barton. He was in the ITV soap for nine years, joining in 2009 and leaving in 2018.

He is also part of a trio of three famous brothers. His twin brother Scott Thomas starred on the second season of Love Island, where he spent most of the time coupled up with the fiery Kady McDermott.

His other brother, Ryan Thomas, joined Coronation Street in 2000, playing the role of Jason Grimshaw. The actor tackled emotional storylines including being a murder suspect and having a tumultuous relationship with Sarah Platt.

Adam has also appeared in the BBC One school-based drama series Waterloo Road, portraying the role of Donte Charles. He also appeared in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2016.

His role as Donte Charles is a character he is revisiting. Thomas was a Waterloo Road original cast member, and played Charles for three years from 2006 until 2009, and resumed the role 14 years later.