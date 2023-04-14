News you can trust since 1871
Taylor Swift Eras tour: Every surprise song and full setlist for Florida show amid Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Florida for her Eras Tour on Thursday night - did she talk about Joe Alwyn?

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:51 BST- 2 min read

Taylor Swift returned with her record-breaking Eras Tour show on Thursday night, and brought joy to thousands of fans in Florida.

This had been one of Swift’s most eagerly awaited performances (aside from international dates - we see you Swifties) as it was the first show back after a nine day break. While most would rest during a break the Anti-hero singer seemed busier than ever.

Over the Easter weekend, news broke that Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn had split after six years together. This comes after rumours started to swirl when Alwyn had been noticeably absent from the Eras performances so far.

Since news broke all eyes have been on the singer who has been spotted across the globe. Fans reported seeing Taylor Swift filming in Liverpool at scouse landmarks Cunard Building and St George’s Hall where Swift was reportedly filming a Batman-inspired music video after becoming a fan of the2022 film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattison.

    She was spotted in New York for dinner with friends the next night, and fans were quick to notice the ‘All Too Well’ singer had ditched her ‘J’ necklace. She was later spotted leaving the recording studio in the early hours of the morning.

    While she’s had quite the busy week, that didn’t slow the singer down when she took to the stage to kick off her three night run at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Fans eagerly awaited to see which surprise songs she would pick for this performance, wondering if she would confirm or deny the break-up with Alwyn.

    The singer stayed tight lipped on her relationship status, Speak Now girlies were fed. Not only did she sing the title track as one of her surprise songs but she also hinted that the re-record aka Taylor’s Version is very much a priority. She said: “I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums. Recently one of my albums has been on my mind a lot. Ots going on in my brain about it.”

    Here is every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the Eras Tour so far.

    Fans were delighted when Swift performed smash-hit ‘All Too Well 10 Minute Version (Taylor’s Version).Fans were delighted when Swift performed smash-hit ‘All Too Well 10 Minute Version (Taylor’s Version).
    Every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the Eras tour

    State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 17)

    • Tim McGraw - Taylor Swift
    • Mirrorball - Folkore

    State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 18)

    • This Is Me Trying - Folklore
    • State Of Grace - Red (Taylor’s Version)
    Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 24)

    • Our Song - Taylor Swift
    • Snow On The Beach - Midnights
    TOPSHOT - US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)TOPSHOT - US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)
    Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 25)

    • Cowboy like me - Evermore
    • White Horse - Taylor Swift

    AT&T Stadium - Arlington (March, 31)

    • Sad Beautiful Tragic - Red (Taylor’s Version)
    • Ours - Speak Now

    AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 1)

    • Death By A Thousand Cuts - Lover
    • Clean - 1989

    AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 2)

    • Jump Then Fall - Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
    • The Lucky One - Red (Taylor’s Version)
    Which songs could Taylor Swift still play at ‘The Eras Tour’? Credit: Getty ImagesWhich songs could Taylor Swift still play at ‘The Eras Tour’? Credit: Getty Images
    Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida (April, 13)

    • Speak Now - Speak Now
    • Treacherous - Red (Taylor’s Version)

    Full setlist Eras tour Arlington

    Swift performed 44 songs on opening night of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Arlington. They were:

    • Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
    • Cruel Summer
    • The Man
    • You Need to Calm Down
    • Lover
    • The Archer
    • Fearless
    • You Belong With Me
    • Love Story
    • ‘tis the damn season
    • Willow
    • Marjorie
    • Champagne problems
    • Tolerate it
    • ...Ready for It?
    • Delicate
    • Don’t Blame Me
    • Look What You Made Me Do
    • Enchanted
    • 22
    • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
    • I Knew You Were Trouble
    • All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
    • The 1
    • Betty
    • The Last Great American Dynasty
    • August
    • Illicit affairs
    • My tears ricochet
    • Cardigan
    • Style
    • Blank Space
    • Shake It Off
    • Wildest Dreams
    • Bad Blood
    • Surprise song
    • Surprise song
    • Lavender Haze
    • Anti‐Hero
    • Midnight Rain
    • Vigilante Shit
    • Bejeweled
    • Mastermind
    • Karma
