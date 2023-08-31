The 1975 are bringing their generational brand of UK rock to venues across Britain, beginning February 2024. The Cheshire-formed band’s ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour will be the final shows of the ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ campaign.

Off-the-back of their enormous sold-out show at Finsbury Park earlier this summer, The 1975 are hitting the road again. The band released their fifth studio album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, last October. It was met with lavish praise and saw the group pick up ‘Best Rock/Alternative Act’ at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything fans of The 1975 need to know about the 2024 UK tour and how to buy tickets

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to get tickets for The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK tour

Most Popular

Access to presale tickets for The 1975’s 2024 UK tour will begin on Wednesday 6th September at 10am via the Ticketmaster website. Fans can purchase general sale tickets via Ticketmaster on Friday 8th September at 10am.

The 1975 full UK tour dates

February 2024

9 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

12 - London, UK - The O2

13 - London, UK - The O2

18 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena