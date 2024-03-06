The Budget 2024 live: will Jeremy Hunt cut National Insurance or income tax? Latest updates and analysis
Jeremy Hunt has started delivering his most important Budget as Chancellor, with the Tories facing electoral wipe out.
Some polls have Rishi Sunak's party more than 20 points behind Labour, and Hunt is desperate to give the government a Budget boost ahead of the general election later this year. Both the Chancellor and Prime Minister have expressed their desire to cut taxes, however they are constrained by the UK's struggling economy and high borrowing costs. It is expected Hunt will cut National Insurance over income tax.
Follow our live blog below for the latest news, updates and analysis from the 2024 Spring Budget.
Budget 2024 liveblog
Key Events
From alcohol duty to fuel duty
The Chancellor also announced that he will maintain the 5p cut on fuel duty and keep it frozen for another 12 months.
He told MPs: “The shadow chancellor complained about the freeze on fuel duty and Labour has opposed it at every opportunity. The Labour Mayor of London wants to punish motorists even more with his Ulez plans. But lots of families and sole traders depend on their car. If I did nothing fuel duty would increase by 13% this month.”
Hunt added that it would "save the average car driver £50 next year and bring total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to around £250".
Alcohol duty to remain frozen
Hunt announced that the alcohol duty will continue to be frozen until February 2025.
The Chancellor told the chamber: "In the autumn statement I froze alcohol duty until August of this year. Without any action today, it would have been due to rise by 3%.”
“So today I have decided to extend the alcohol duty freeze until February 2025. This benefits 38,000 pubs all across the UK – and on top of the £13,000 saving a typical pub will get from the 75% business rates discount I announced in the autumn. We value our hospitality industry and we are backing the great British pub.”
These will cost more than £5bn a year, and were baked into the OBR's debt forecasts. That means Hunt will need to find a lot of extra cash.
Inflation forecast to fall below 2%, says Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said that statistics from the Office for Budget Responsibility show that inflation is forecast to fall below the 2% in a few months time.
He told MPs: “When the Prime Minister and I came into office, it was 11%. But the latest figures show it is now 4%, more than meeting our pledge to halve it last year. And today’s forecasts from the OBR show it falling below the 2% target in just a few months’ time, nearly a whole year earlier than forecast in the autumn statement.
“That did not happen by accident. Whatever the pressures and whatever the politics, a Conservative government, working with the Bank of England, will always put sound money first.”
'The Budget is already more lively than the fairly subdued PMQs'
The Budget is already more lively than the fairly subdued PMQs, writes Ralph Blackburn from the House of Commons.
Labour MPs have twice had to be quietened down by the Deputy Speaker, who appear to be taking issue with the rosy economic picture the Chancellor is presenting. Hunt hits back: “Trust the Labour Party not to want to talk about debt.”
Spring Statement begins in HoC
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has taken to the box inside the House of Commons to begin his budget statement.
There has already been warnings for interruptions from opposition MPs in the chamber, with Deputy Speaker of the House Eleanor Laing issuing a stern words to those jeering the Chancellor.
Political Editor Ralph Blackburn, who is at Westminster for the announcement, pointed out an anecdote from the opening moment of the speech.
PMQs analysis
This was a sombre PMQs ahead of the Budget, writes Ralph Blackburn from the House of Commons press gallery. Sir Keir Starmer asked his first three questions on the Sarah Everard murder, and how her killer Wayne Couzens was able to continue as a police officer despite committing an array of serial offences.
Both the Labour leader's questions and Rishi Sunak's answers were carried out in almost silence. Starmer asked why the government had not brought in mandatory vetting standards for police forces across the country.
The loudest the subdued Commons got was when Starmer referenced his time as the director of public prosecutions, eliciting groans from the Tory benches.
Sunak failed to answer, when questioned, why MPs accused of sexual offences would not be banned from the Parliamentary estate. Starmer's tactics were clear, trying to paint himself as a serious Prime Minister in waiting, bringing up his experience as DPP as much as possible. Sunak was keen to point to action taken around rape offences and police vetting - will this translate to votes?
What will Hunt do with fuel duty?
A conundrum for Jeremy Hunt is what to do with fuel duty. It is expected he will maintain the current 5p cut, which will cost around £5bn-a-year. Hunt has been under huge pressure from backbench Tories, who have been teaming up with rival party Reform UK, to maintain this.
Last month, firebrand Tory backbencher Jonathan Gullis presented a petition of more than 120,000 signatories to No10 Downing Street, urging the government not to increase fuel duty.
Reform UK London mayoral candidate Howard Cox, founder of campaign group FairFuelUK, told NationalWorld: “The Budget is actually a pivotal moment leading up to the general election, it’s crucial to what voters are going to do. They’ve got to really make a difference in people’s cost of living, I’ve written a private letter to Jeremy Hunt, Jonathan [Gullis] has seen that, challenging him to cut fuel duty by 20p per litre.”
Cox organised for 40 MPs, including Suella Braverman, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel, to sign a letter to Hunt urging him not to increase fuel duty. In both cases, Tories are working alongside Reform UK as part of the FairFuel campaign.
The other issue for Hunt is that the Office for Budget Responsibility has included scrapping the freeze as part of their calculations that debt will come down (very slightly) after five years, which is one of the government's fiscal rules. So if the Chancellor keeps fuel duty as is he will have to money from somewhere else.
Biggest beneficiaries of potential NI cut are those on £50K-a-year
The Resolution Foundation has said that the predicted two percentage point cut to National Insurance will benefit those on £50,000-a-year the most, with a net gain of £1,200. However, if you earn less than £19,000 you will be worse off due tax thresholds likely being frozen.
Whether to unfreeze income tax brackets is another big question for Jeremy Hunt in the Budget today. Over the last year, Hunt has frozen income tax bands, which has led to the overall tax burden (the amount of tax people are paying compared to GDP) at its highest level since the Second World War.
The reason for this is that over the last few years, inflation has skyrocketed and that has pushed wages up (albeit at a lower rate). That has then pushed people into higher tax bands - for example from the tax-free allowance into the 20% rate, and from there into the higher and top rates. This means that merely by freezing income tax thresholds, the Treasury is raking in a lot more tax than the year before.
Hunt is under pressure from Tory backbenchers to reduce these tax bands. It’s not a great look for the Conservatives to be seen as the party of high tax. And it means that those on the lowest salaries will end up paying more tax, despite the National Insurance cut, as they get pulled into higher brackets.
Will Hunt announce a vaping levy?
The Chancellor is expected to announce a tax on vaping products in the Budget today. This would charged to manufacturers and importers of the liquid in vapes, which are currently only subject to VAT. Similar to tobacco products, the measures would essentially make vapes more expensive to buy.
Unsurprisingly vaping companies are against this, claiming it could stop people from quitting smoking. Dan Marchant, founding member of the UK Vaping Industry Association, said: "The government needs to be extremely careful that they do not shoot their own Smokefree 2030 plans in the foot, and any taxation needs to be considered very carefully.
"Outside of the harm reduction benefits, the next biggest motivational factor for smokers switching to vaping is the very significant financial savings. The Treasury needs to be extremely cautious not to take this away and actually discourage smokers from switching, making the goal of a smoke-free generation unattainable.
"Ireland was going to place a tax on vaping products, but the idea was dropped in December over ‘concerns it would discourage smokers from quitting." Remember Rishi Sunak wants to ban cigarettes from the younger general permanently.