A discount department store is set to shut more of its branches soon in the coming weeks. The Original Factory, which has already closed down two sites this year, will see more close over the next few sites.

The discount shop sells a whole host of items ranging from homeware to stationery and much more. It has been in operation since 1969 and currently owns just shy of 200 stores across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shutters are set to permanently close for three stores across the UK and all three will reportedly all close on the exact same date. It’s thought staff working at the impacted stores have been informed.

A spokesperson for The Original Factory shop said: “We have over 190 stores across the UK and are planning on opening more over the coming months.

Most Popular

“Unfortunately, we have taken the decision to close our Chepstow, Mildenhall and Bodmin stores at the end of August. For the last few weeks, we have been consulting with colleagues at these stores and are working hard to support all of those affected.”

This comes after two stores were previously closed for good earlier in the year. A store in Bideford closed on May 19, and another one in Stourport was permanently shut a little later on in the same month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the full list of stores closing on Saturday, August 26:

Mildenhall, Suffolk