News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
8 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

The top 20 food halls in the UK according to Enjoy.com - see if your nearest on is on the list

Food halls have grown massively in the last few years in the UK - offering an alternative dining experience to restaurants, see if your area makes the list

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT- 1 min read

Enjoy.com has announced the top 20 best food halls in the UK. Food halls have been around for years, but have recently swept over the UK at an extraordinary rate, especially in bigger cities such as Manchester or London.

Enjoy say that the best food halls ‘blur the lines between street food and restaurants’ with food halls seen as a fuss free and quicker way to eat whilst out, instead of sitting down waiting for a meal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy continue with “There are plenty of perks to the latest trend – no awkward bill splitting, no tiptoeing around fussy friends and the chance to taste some of the region’s finest produce for a happily affordable price.”

The food halls featured in this list span from Durham to London and Suffolk, and cover a variety of different cuisines from all over the world. Some food halls even offer events and entertainment too on top of top quality food.

Most Popular

    Here are the 20 best food halls in the UK, according to Enjoy.com

    1. Mackie Mayor (Manchester)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    2. Eataly (London)

    3. Cutlery Works (Sheffield)

    4. Altrincham Market House (Altrincham)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    5. Baltic Market (Liverpool)

    6. Shelter Hall (Brighton)

    7. Hammonds of Hull (Hull)

    8. Society (Manchester)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    9. Talbot Yard (Maltby)

    10. Bang Bang Oriental (London)

    11. The Goods Shed (Canterbury)

    12. SPARK (York)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    13. Bonnie & Wild (Edinburgh)

    14. Common Market (Belfast)

    15. Arcade (London)

    16. The GPO (Liverpool)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    17. Kommune (Sheffield)

    18. Suffolk Food Hall (Suffolk)

    19. Asia Asia Food Hall (Birmingham)

    10. The Food Pit (Durham)

    RestaurantsManchesterLondon