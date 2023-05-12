The UK’s most miserable city has been named in a new study, as its inhabitants strike back, fighting for their city of “bright lights and vitality”. The study, looking at the total amount of sunshine, found Bradford in first place, despite having just been named the 2025 UK City Of Culture.

While researching the UK’s sunniest areas, Betway scored cities on factors including number of average daylight hours and months of the year without sunshine, as well as wind, temperature and distance to beaches. But if there is a sunniest spot, there has to be a gloomiest spot as well.

Scoring each city out of 70, Bradford only achieved a measly 11.7 points, closely followed by Blackpool at 12.4 and Aberdeen in third, followed by Belfast, Sheffield, Glasgow, Coventry, Wolverhampton, Newport and Swansea. But coming in last, or first depending on how you see it, prompted a quick response from the Yorkshire tourist board, who defended the West Yorkshire city.

"The vitality of Bradford is hard to ignore. The bright lights of the Alhambra Theatre welcome visitors to see internationally renowned shows such as Hamilton," they told the Express. "Van Gogh Live recently toured in Bradford bringing the stunning art and light show to thousands of visitors.

"Bradford is the world’s first UNESCO City of Film, a centre of Victorian heritage and the curry Capital of Britain. It isn’t hard to see why Bradford was recently selected as the UK’s City of Culture for 2025. For inspiration, culture and heritage, visit Bradford."

The UKs most miserable cities

Bradford tops the list of the UKs gloomiest cities.