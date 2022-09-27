A much anticipated new series from Netflix called The Watcher is only a matter weeks away from it is due to be released in the United Kingdom.

The Watcher, a new limited series, tells the tale of a family that is on edge after receiving a letter from an unknown ‘watcher’ who claims to be obsessed with the home and therefore the family.

The paranoia creeps in as strange occurrences like ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ playing over the intercom occur, and the family begins to suspect that perhaps everything in the neighbourhood isn’t as perfect as it seems.

Based upon the real-life case of a house in New Jersey, the series comes from American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy that features Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as its main cast.

Naomi Watts. Picture: Rex

The official synopsis reads : “After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell.

“Ominous letters from someone calling themself "The Watcher" are just the beginning as the neighbourhood’s’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous "Watcher" house in New Jersey.”

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest series and when it is set to hit your screens.

What is The Watcher based on?

The series is based on the infamous incident of a couple, Derek and Maria Broaddus , who paid over $1.4 million for a 1905 Dutch colonial revival in New Jersey.

They were forced to leave their new home after receiving terrifying letters from an unknown stranger who claimed to have been "watching" the house for decades.

“I am the Watcher. Bring me your young blood,” one of the notes read.

It is also worth noting that this is not to be confused with 2022’s Watcher or 2000’s The Watcher with Keanu Reeves.

When will The Watcher be released?

The Watcher will be available to watch from October 13, 2022 on Netflix .

How many episodes will The Watcher have?

The limited series will have seven episodes in total, with no second season planned.

The Watcher cast line-up

The series stars Naomi Watts (The Impossible, Mulholland Drive) and Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman, Blonde) as Dean and Nora Brannock, a married couple eager to settle into their new house in a picture-perfect New Jersey neighbourhood.

Carter and Ellie are played by Isabel Gravitt (Little Fires Everywhere) and Luke David Blumm (The King of Staten Island), respectively, while a large number of A-list celebrities represent their suspicious neighbours and the larger neighbourhood in the suburb.

Karen, a realtor and longtime friend of Nora, is played by Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus.

The loud and intrusive neighbours of the Brannocks, Mitch and Mo, are portrayed by Richard Kind and Margo Martindale.