A Barry Island hotel has changed its name to 'What's Occur-Inn' - to celebrate the last-ever Gavin and Stacey episode.

The Premier Inn, located in the famous location where the hit show was filmed, has been renamed in honour of the show’s iconic catchphrase, made famous by writer Ruth Jones’ character Nessa, as fans gear up for the series finale on Christmas Day.

Since the announcement of the final episode fans of the Welsh series have been heading to Barry to get a glimpse of Nessa and Stacey's hometown.

Now, they can get a bigger slice of the action by staying in the newly-named hotel during the festive period on the run up to the last episode.

The last episode of Gavin and Stacey, which aired on Christmas Day in 2019, ended on a dramatic cliffhanger fans will no doubt be keen to see resolved.

By New Year it had been watched by over 17 million people, making it one of the UK’s most-watched shows ever.

Sam Boothroyd from South Yorkshire, a Premier Inn guest, who was staying at the hotel at the time said: “It was so exciting to see the What’s Occur-Inn sign. We were very surprised but really pleased. It’s really cool.

“The final episode is going to be great. We miss the King’s speech each year, but we won’t want to miss this.”

‘Hotly-anticipated national event’

The ‘What’s Occur-inn’ was opened by Nessa herself - or at least a lookalike version - who was also seen working in the hotel.

In true Nessa style, she clocks off for a tour around Barry, in none other than Dave’s Coaches of course, after taking a nap while on shift.

'Knock-Off Nessa' said: “As a Barry local myself, it’s been great to be involved in this opening.

“Ever since the final episode was announced, the town has come alive with the Gavin and Stacey buzz.

“It has been very exciting, especially when the filming started in September, so this is the cherry on top of a LUSH year.”

A spokesperson from Premier Inn added: "The last ever episode of Gavin and Stacy is a hotly-anticipated national event and as the UK’s biggest hotel company here to help people rest easy this Christmas, we hope our tribute to this beloved sitcom will make people smile.

“People visit our Barry Island hotel from as far and wide as China and even Hawaii, swapping Sunset Beach for Barry Beach to get a taste of what the Island is really like.

“With bookings at the hotel seeing an increase with guests flocking to the area to get a glimpse of the stars, so we thought this name change was very apt.

“Christmas is a time when people are often travelling great distances to stay with friends and family – don’t compromise on quality sleep by risking a cramped spare room or sofa – and definitely don’t even dream about a camping trip – why not book with us.

“Whether you’re visiting Billericay, Barry or anywhere in-between there’s somewhere perfect for you”.