This is what those fifteen food choices say about you, according to a psychologist

How we prepare and eat our food can directly correlate to our true personalities, according to new national research.

The study reveals how putting jam on a scone first signals charming and courteous tendencies, and that eating chocolate from the fridge reveals that an individual is aspiring and cultured.

Commissioned by Chicago Town Pizza, the UK’s leading frozen pizza brand, the research, expertly undertaken by psychologist Lee Chambers, dives into 15 of the most polarising food choices, and what they say about our personalities.

According to Chambers, those that prefer steak rare are people who might be described as extroverted, creative, and excitable who would usually be the one with high energy and passion in their pursuits.

Preferring steak cooked well-done suggests this is someone who takes things a little slower and conveys a considerate nature.

The nation's favourites

It has to be said, Brits love a scone but how do they like them prepared? And more importantly, what does the method of preparation reveal about their personalities? Those who opt for jam first on their scone are thought to be dignified, courteous and charming whilst those who throw caution to the wind and go straight in with the cream are adventurous, colourful and daring.

When it comes to sweet treats, chocolate will always be a firm favourite, with nations across the world unifying in their love for the sugary snack. Whilst the public might agree on their love for chocolate, they don’t always see eye to eye when it comes to where it should live.

The study revealed that those who believe chocolate should be stored in the fridge are aspiring, cultured and far sighted whereas those who prefer a room-temperature treat are dynamic, simple and collaborative.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day – it starts our morning right and sets the tone for the rest of the day so making sure we get it right is crucial.

The age-old question has never been more important – how do you like your eggs in the morning? Hard-boiled egg lovers are patient, resilient and prudent whilst the soft-boiled alternative corresponds to people who are reactive, imaginative, and energetic.

Lee Chambers, expert psychologist, said: “We don't often look deeply into what and how we eat. However, the way we prepare and eat our food can say a lot about who we are and our personalities.

“How we prepare our food is often a window into how we plan and build our lifestyle. As for how our food is at the point of eating, it shines a light on the type of person we are, whether we play safe or like risk, competitive or relaxed, and even be symbolic of what you represent.

“And whether you prefer a gooey Deep Dish or a crunchy Deep Dish, there is always something for you to learn about yourself from the plate in front of you.”

Rachel Bradshaw, Marketing Manager at Chicago Town said: “Our work with Lee has given us some great insight into how our food choices can reflect our personalities – including our Deep Dish pizzas, which can be enjoyed either oven baked or microwaved. Both ways offer delicious Deep Dish, loaded with toppings and lashings of our signature tomato sauce. What team are you on – Crunch or Goo?”

Fifteen food choices and what they say about you

1. Chicago Town Deep Dish Pizza

Crunch – Firm, assertive, and headstrong

Goo – Spontaneous, sentimental, and easy-going

2. Steak

Rare - Extroverted, Creative, Excitable

Well Done - Considerate, Thoughtful, Assured

3. Scones

Jam first - Dignified, Courteous, Charming

Cream first - Adventurous, Colourful, Daring

4. Chocolate

Fridge - Aspiring, Cultured, Farsighted

Room Temp - Dynamic, Simple, Collaborative

5. Eggs

Hard boiled - Patient, Resilient, Prudent

Soft boiled - Reactive, Imaginative, Energetic

6. Chips

Fries - Curious, Trendy, Youthful

Chunky - Hardworking, Conservative, Loyal

7. Burger

Gherkin - Optimistic, Courageous, Carefree

No gherkin - Faithful, Attentive, Idealistic

8. Bananas

Ripe - Subtle, Humble, Principled

Firm - Charismatic, Confident, Innovative

9. Gravy

Thick - Deep, Decisive, Objective

Runny - Friendly, Humourous, Gentle

10. Avocado

Mashed - Passionate, Honest, Playful

Sliced - Reliable, Sophisticated, Methodical

11. Toast

Golden - Perfectionist, Practical, Popular

Dark - Free-willed, Adrenaline Seeker, Self-sufficient

12. Peanut Butter

Crunchy - Resourceful, Thorough, Warm

Smooth - Peaceful, Romantic, Level-headed

13. Bacon

Crispy - Witty, Persuasive, Fun-loving

Chewy - Good-natured, Kind, Tidy

14. Pancakes

American-Style - Action-orientated, bold, dramatic

Crepes - Intelligent, Contemplative, Tolerant

15. Peas

Garden - Honourable, Observant, Shrewd