This is why the price of the UK's best-loved biscuits is set to rise
Biscuit-lovers are set to be hit by a price hike of some of their favourite treats, one confectionary company has announced.
The sweet treat could see the price of some of the UK’s best-loved biscuits rise by around 5%, one business has confirmed, with items such as Jaffa Cakes and Hobnobs set to face an increase.
But why will shoppers see an increase in their checkout total?
Why are biscuit prices increasing in the UK?
The admission of a price hike came from snack food company, Pladis, the company behind beloved biscuit brand McVities’s.
The company say that global prices of sugar and other vital ingredients have increased so dramatically that shoppers will see this reflected in their basket.
Recently, ingredients such as palm oil and wheat have seen purchase prices rise by around 15% in the UK.
David Murray, managing director of Pladis UK, said: “We’ve dealt with substantial challenges in the past in the food industry but it’s the combination of these issues, as well as the scale of some of them that is unprecedented.
“Like many other categories faced with this scale of inflation, we can’t ignore that costs have gone up and this may flow through to higher prices.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has also had an effect on the supply chain, with staff shortages and limits on resources, which in turn has raised the price of ingredients around the world.
The news comes as inflation in the UK hit a ten year high earlier this month - reaching 5.1% in the 12 months to November 2021.
This will have an effect on families across the country, with the cost of living increasing, including surging energy prices due to hit families next year.
What biscuits will be increasing in price?
Fans of Jaffa Cakes and Hobnobs will be particularly upset by the news, with Pladis UK confirming that these household favourite are likely to be affected by the price increase.
For those who prefer a chocolate digestive, it may be brighter news as the biscuit jar staple is unlikely to be affected by the change.