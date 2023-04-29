Timothy Schofield has been sacked from his job at Avon & Somerset Police following his conviction for child sex offences. Phillip Schofield’s brother was charged with 11 sexual offences between October 2016 and October 2019 during a trial at Exeter’s Crown Court.

Timothy, 54, was suspended from his IT job at Avon and Somerset Police after he was arrested and charged. The force held a misconduct hearing after the incident and has now decided to dismiss him without notice.

Assistant Chief Constable Will White, chair of the misconduct hearing, said: “Timothy Schofield committed a series of manipulative and exploitative offences against someone in a position of vulnerability.

“The details and impact of his criminality were distressing to read for the panel, as they would be for members of the public,” he added.

“The panel is grateful for the courage shown by the victim and all those who provided information and evidence to the investigation team, which resulted in him being brought to justice for these abhorrent crimes.”

He continued: “Timothy Schofield’s position as a member of a police organisation makes his responsibility all the greater in terms of his offending behaviour. The harm he’s caused has been serious and extensive.

“His criminal conviction undermines the public’s trust and confidence in the police service and its employees who work tirelessly to build that trust, particularly at this time of national scrutiny.”

Schofield, who is due to be sentenced in May, denied performing sex acts on the teenager, but told a jury at Exeter Crown Court he watched pornography with the boy and they had masturbated while sitting apart. He insisted the boy was over 16 at the time.

The civilian police worker testified he had told his brother Phillip in 2021 about the incident. The television presenter denied the accusation in a statement.

He said: “My overwhelming concern is and always has been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family.”