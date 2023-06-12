The Tony Awards 2023 saw the biggest stars on stage hit the red carpet to celebrate some of the biggest shows of the year. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) returned to host the telecast unscripted amid the writer’s strike.

DeBose opened the show with a blank script but managed to dance her way through a Broadway medley that brought the house down. Lin-Manuel Miranda had written a performance for the show but it was pulled in solidarity with the WGA strike.

DeBose showed her support for writers and said: "I’m sure for some of you at home you are thinking, okay, the Tony Awards? I’m going to tell you. Thank you for asking. The award shows are traditionally written by members of the WGA. In order for us to go on, they had to find a compromise. For every single person that had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated thank you!"

DeBose poked fun at her "live and unscripted" performance and said: "So now you are asking, well, what’s the compromise? Well, we don’t have a script, you guys...To anyone who may have thought last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, ‘Darlings, buckle up!’"

Musical Kimberly Akimbo was the big winner of the night taking home the prestigious Best Musical award along with many more such as Best Book of a Musical. It was also a big night for British actress Jodie Comer who took home Best Lead Actress in a play for her role in Prima Facie. The win puts the actress halfway to achieving the coveted EGOT status.

Prima Facie, which marked Comer’s Broadway debut, is a one-woman play in which the actress plays a criminal defense attorney known for defending men accused of sexual assault whose faith in the law is shaken when she becomes a victim of the same crime.

During her speech, Comer said: “This woman and this play have been my greatest teacher. To every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honour.”

So, who else took home a prize at the theatre’s biggest night? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tony Awards 2023: Full list of nominations and winners

Best musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo – WINNER

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar – WINNER

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo – WINNER

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best play

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living by Martyna MajokFat Ham by James Ijames

Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard – WINNER

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie – WINNER

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot – WINNER

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best revival of a musical

Into the Woods

Camelot

Parade – WINNER

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best book of a musical

& Juliet – David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo – David Lindsay-Abaire – WINNER

New York, New York – David Thompson and Sharon Washington

Shucked – Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot – Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked – WINNER

Best revival of a play

The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog – WINNER

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window – WINNER

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, Parade – WINNER

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best direction of a play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt – WINNER

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo – WINNER!

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt – WINNER

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi – WINNER

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best scenic design of a musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York – WINNER

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

Scott Pask, ShuckedScott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot – WINNER

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best costume design of a musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot – WINNER

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best costume design of a play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt – WINNER

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

Almost Famous – music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo – music: Jeanine Tesori, lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire – WINNER

KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

Some Like It Hot – music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot – WINNER

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best lighting design of a play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi – WINNER

Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best lighting design of a musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – WINNER

Best sound design of a play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi – WINNER

Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best sound design of a musical