Top 10 things people in the UK track the most – with step count topping the list

Tracking devices are becoming more popular for those in the UK, as they examine at least seven different areas of their lives.

A study of 2,000 adults found monitoring their step count comes in at number one, closely followed by tracking exercise levels and energy use.

Others keep an eye on their heart rate, weight and how much they’re sleeping.

Meanwhile the most popular tracking devices people use are online banking, weather forecast apps and smart meter displays.

Of those who have a smart meter, it helps 59 per cent keep track of the amount of energy they use at home. It also helps 38 per cent find ways to reduce energy use.

The findings have been brought to life in a Top of the Pops-style video, showing the ‘top tracks’ across the country.

The survey and video were commissioned by Smart Energy GB, whose spokesperson, Victoria Bacon, said: “Technology is really useful when it comes to staying motivated and keeping track of your lifestyle.

“There are so many devices people use to stay on top of their life and accomplishments – from telling you how far you’ve run to monitoring your heart rate, and smart meters to show energy use around the home.

“With the cost of living rising so fast, it’s no wonder that tracking technology is becoming popular with more and more people.”

The survey went on to find three quarters (74 per cent) of Brits now use tracking technologies as part of their daily lives, up from 69 per cent a year ago.

In particular, nearly a quarter (23 per cent) now track our energy use at home, compared to 15 per cent in February 2022.

With one in 10 using technology to monitor their life multiple times an hour.

And two thirds don’t believe they will ever give up keeping tabs on parts of their lifestyle, showing how ubiquitous this tech has become.

A new form of motivation

The research went on to find nearly four in 10 (39 per cent) believe technology keeps them in control of certain areas of their life.

Furthermore, 34 per cent think monitoring things makes them feel more motivated, and a third (33 per cent) use this technology in a way they find helpful.

Health is a huge area for tracking tech - eight in 10 of those that use tracking apps for health feel more conscious of their wellbeing.

The same amount are more likely to notice issues with their heart rate, sleep and fertility quicker than without keeping an eye on themselves.

And 57 per cent of those who monitor their fitness are motivated by seeing how other people are doing.

A further 67 per cent feel more competitive with themselves in terms of saving money and fitness when they can see results in real time, according to the stats by OnePoll.

Victoria Bacon added: “It’s no wonder tech helps people feel in control and stay motivated when you can see real time results – and improvements. If you saw you ran 5km, you may want to run 6km next time.

“It’s also helpful when it comes to saving money. On your smart meter’s in-home display, you can see how much energy you’re using in near-real time, which can help you find ways to save.

"The smart meter also sends meter readings to your supplier automatically, ensuring you only pay for the energy you use.”

Top 10 things people track the most