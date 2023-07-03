Rail journeys are set to be disrupted this week as train drivers refuse to work overtime for six days. Their latest strike action potentially affects train passengers heading to the first week of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Aslef, a union that represents 16 of the country’s 35 rail operators, announced last month that its members would withdraw non-contractual overtime, known as rest-day working, from Monday (July 3) to Saturday (July 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood there have been no negotiations between the union and the rail operators since the action was announced on June 19.

The latest wave of industrial action is separate from the union’s ongoing national pay dispute with the government, which saw members vote in favour of continuing strike action for the next six months after rejecting the government’s “risible 4% pay offer.”

Most Popular

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said at the time: "Once again, we find ourselves with no alternative but to take this action. "We have continually come to the negotiating table in good faith, seeking to resolve this dispute.

"Sadly, it is clear from the actions of both the train operating companies and the government that they do not want an end to the dispute. Their goals appear to be to continue industrial strife and to shut down our industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t want to inconvenience the public. We just want to see our members paid fairly during a cost-of-living crisis when inflation is running at above 10%, and to not see our terms and conditions taken away. It’s time for the Government and the companies to think again and look for a resolution."

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group responded: "Aslef’s leadership continues to disrupt customers’ travel plans.

Aslef, a union that represents 16 of the country’s 35 rail operators, announced last month that its members would withdraw non-contractual overtime, known as rest-day working, from Monday (July 3) to Saturday (July 8). (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“They rejected a fair and affordable offer without putting it to their members which would take average driver base salaries for a basic salary for a four-day week without overtime from £60,000 to nearly £65,000 by the end of 2023 pay awards.

“Train companies will work hard to minimise the impact of the overtime ban but the impact of Aslef’s action will vary across the 16 train operators and customers are advised to check their travel plans before setting off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask Aslef to recognise the very real financial challenge the industry is facing and work with us to deliver a better railway with a strong long-term future.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: A group of rail workers stand on a picket line outside Euston rail station as a new round of strikes by train drivers begins on May 31, 2023 in London, England. Today's strike comes after the train drivers union, ASLEF, rejected a pay rise offer of 4 percent a year over two years from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Train companies affected by latest walkout