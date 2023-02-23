People travelling to France on Tuesday March 7 could face major disruptions after French unions called for cross-sector strikes and demonstrations. The protests are against the government’s proposal to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

The industrial action, which has been taking place since January, is set to intensify with a mass walkout, with workers across the country encouraged to strike against reform plans which 70% of the French public reject, according to recent polls.

According to The Independent , unions have called on members to “prepare together to bring the economy to a halt” on March 7, with workers on the Paris public transport network expected to be targeted.

In view of this, the UK Foreign Office has shared a travel update warning people of the possibility of strike action on this date. It says: “Several unions have called for cross-sector strike action and demonstrations across France on Tuesday 7 March.

“Industrial action may start the evening before a strike day and run until the morning after. Localised or sector-specific strikes could also occur outside these dates. Industrial action may lead to disruption to services.

“Please check the latest advice with operators before travelling, avoid demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities. Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for France’s current entry restrictions and requirements.

“These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider. If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting.”

Previous strikes have resulted in major infrastructure disruptions in the transportation, education, and energy sectors. On February 16, a large number of transport workers walked out , causing easyJet, Ryanair, Eurostar, and British Airways services to be cancelled.