Nine hotels and bed and breakfasts in Scotland have been named among the best to stay by Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice for Best of The Best Awards. The list was compiled based on ratings and reviews from global travellers between January 1 and December 31, 2022, giving them the recognition they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland, The Green Park Hotel in Pitlochry, which scores five out of five ratings from 783 satisfied customers, was named among the best hotels in the UK at the 12th spot. Although this was the only established hotel in Scotland that made it to the list, the area’s bed and breakfasts are equally top-notch, scoring two spots on the list.

Sitting at number five was Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William. With over 1,100 perfect ratings from customers, it is no wonder that it made it to the list of the best bed and breakfasts in the UK. This is followed by Craigmhor Lodge & Courtyard in Pitlochry at the 13th spot with over 2,400 five-out-of-five ratings.

Most Popular

Known for its picturesque and quaint little towns, Scotland is also recognised for having some of the best small hotels in the UK. Tigh na Sgiath Country House Hotel on Grantown-on-Spey was ranked in the fifth spot, followed by Ivybank Lodge in Blairgowrie at number six.

Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie was ranked at number nine for the best small hotels in the UK, followed by Fingal in Edinburgh at number 10. Two other small hotels also made it to the list, with Glencoe House in the heart of the Scottish Highlands ranked at number 11 and Cringletie House in Peebles, near Edinburgh, at number 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, said: “It’s clear that our community ventured far and wide in the last year: our 10 winning subcategories encompass 37 regions around the world and include a wide range of amazing places to stay.”

An overall UK winner was Shangri-La The Shard in London, which has the most expensive suite in the city at approximately £26,000 a night, after being listed among some of the renowned hotels around the world including Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India, that took the first place for the best hotel in the world.

Nine hotels and bed and breakfasts in Scotland have been named among the best to stay by Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice for Best of The Best Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 Hotels in the UK

Shangri-La The Shard, London The Resident Covent Garden, London Hotel 41, London The Montcalm Royal London House, London The Milestone Hotel and Residences, London Dakota Manchester, Manchester Aviator Hampshire, Farnborough Claridge’s, London The Chesterfield Mayfair, London Tynedale Hotel, Llandudno

Advertisement Hide Ad