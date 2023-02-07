The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey in the early hours of Monday morning. Since then, Turkey and Syria have felt several powerful aftershocks, with around 285 reported so far.

The disaster has so far resulted in a death toll of more than 5,000 people, with Turkey also confirming more than 5,000 buildings in the country have collapsed. First responders are currently working to save those buried under rubble but freezing cold conditions are making this difficult.

The UK has confirmed it will send 76 specialists, equipment and rescue dogs to Turkey. The EU is also set to send search and rescue teams to the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned the death toll could reach more than 20,000. WHO believes around 23 million people have been affected by the quakes, including 1.4 million children.

Since the quakes hit Turkey, there has been an outpouring of support, with people looking to help the victims of the natural disaster in any way they can. A number of humanitarian charities have set up fundraising efforts to support those affected by the earthquakes.

Below is a list of those accepting donations to support victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

British Red Cross

In response to the earthquakes, British Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal. Donations can be made on the British Red Cross website and they will be updating the site over the coming days with information on how donations will support people in need.

Oxfam

Oxfam say they have launched an appeal to help with the emergency response to the earthquakes. Their teams in Turkey and Syria are working with partner organisations to assess the types of immediate and longer-term support that are needed to help people in the aftermath.

Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief say their teams are on the ground right now responding to the disaster in both Turkey and Syria.

In Turkey they are providing emergency medical assistance, shelter and cash grants while in Syria they are prioritising sending health and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, as well as blankets and tents for those made homeless by the quake.

Unicef

Unicef are focussing their resources on helping children affected by the disaster. In Syria, they are mobilising supplies and services to support the urgent needs of children and families.

As well as on their website, donations can be made by phone by calling Unicef’s dedicated donation line: 0300 330 5699.

ActionAid

ActionAid is an international charity that works with women and girls living in poverty. They are responding to the disaster by providing shelter, food, medical aid, warm clothing, heaters and cash for those who have lost their homes and are out on the streets.

A man walks past a collapsed building in the town of Jbaleh in Syria's northwestern province of Latakia following the earthquake.