Roads and pathways across the UK have been swallowed by water after flooding caused by heavy rain left rivers bursting their banks. The Environment Agency has issued over 100 flood warnings, mainly in west and south-west England, as well as more than 180 flood alerts.

Shropshire, Gloucestershire and Bristol have been hit particularly badly by flooding, with Shrewsbury to Ironbridge seeing Britain’s longest river becoming engorged by the heavy rain. Some roads and car parks have been left submerged, while footbridges are also blocked.

Temporary barriers were put in place at Ironbridge in a bid to hold back the bulging Severn. There have also been reports of drivers in Keynsham near Bristol being rescued from their cars and many roads in the area remain closed.

Footage of Shrewsbury on Saturday (January 14) showed roads and pathways completely submerged by water and sign posts immersed in the river. Several roads have been closed in the town and temporary flood barriers remain in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge as heavy rain continues to fall.

Other parts of England are expected to be affected later on in the weekend. Some flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible, are in place further north, including in Keswick in the Lake District and areas of Yorkshire.

Yellow weather warnings for rain, snow and ice have also been issued across parts of northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland as the UK braces for another cold front.

UK weather forecast

Saturday (January 14) will be windy with scattered blustery showers falling as snow over hills and rain or hail at lower levels, the Met Office said. There will be more persistent, heavy rain and hill snow for southern Scotland for a time, where it will be very windy. Turning icy in the north.

Sunday (January 15) will see sunny spells and scattered showers, falling as snow in the north, although there will be a “good deal” of dry weather for central and eastern parts. There is a risk of rain and hill snow far south overnight.

Houses in Ironbridge surrounded by flood waters as River Severn levels started to rise following heavy rain.

From Monday through to Wednesday next week, rain and hill snow will clear the southeast, with sunny spells elsewhere and snow showers in the north. Snow showers in the north and southwest are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will likely be sunny elsewhere.

