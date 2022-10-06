Households in the United Kingdom could lose power for up to three hours at a time this coming winter, National Grid ESO has officially warned.

In what is the worst case scenario set out by National Grid ESO, homes all over the country could see power cuts become a stark reality should Russia shut down access to natural gas in mainland Europe this winter.

“In the unlikely event we were in this situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during a day - generally this is assumed to be for three-hour blocks,” said National Grid ESO.

Gas burning power stations have accounted for 43 per cent of the UK’s electricity supply this year which means if the UK cannot get enough natural gas from Europe, planned three hour blackouts could become a possibility.

One of the ways National Grid ESO is addressing the situation is by telling people to “save money and back Britain” and use electricity during more off-peak times.

The ESO’s director of corporate affairs, Jake Rigg, said: “The demand flexibility service is a first of its kind and a smart way for signed-up consumers in homes and businesses to save money and back Britain.

“If you put your washing machine or other electrical appliances on at night instead of the peak in the early evening, you can get some money back when we all need it.