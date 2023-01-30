The winter weather is set to remain in some parts of the UK as we head into February. The latest Met Office weather forecast suggests a six degree difference in temperature between some areas.

This large temperature gap will no doubt lead to some areas feeling like they have been visited by spring weather. Others will still feel as though they are gripped with the winter cold, however.

According to the Met Office, on Tuesday January 31 there will be a six degree difference. The biggest difference will be 10C in Plymouth while at the same time it will be just 4C in Aberdeen.

This large difference in temperature will close up through the week. On Friday February 3, it will be 8C in both London and Aberdeen.

This will signal an overall change in the weather during which the temperature across the UK will rise. By February 5, the Met Office believes the temperature across the UK will be between 6C and 8C.

Met Office UK weather forecast

January 30

Gales and showers in the far northeast easing. Most parts will be and breezy with sunny spells; sunniest in the south and east. Cloud and rain arriving in the far northwest later, where winds will also begin to pick up again.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain, heavy in the northwest, will move southeastwards across most parts. Blustery showers will follow in the northwestern areas. Windy, with gales in the north and west.

January 31

Cloud and patchy rain will soon clear from southeast England, then many southern and eastern areas dry with sunny spells. Frequent heavy showers in the northwest, blown along on gale force winds.

Outlook for February 1 to 3