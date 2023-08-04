News you can trust since 1871
UK Staycation: Top 20 destinations in the UK revealed including the Lake District - is your area on the list?

With the summer holidays well underway and better weather reportedly on the horizon, the top 20 staycation destinations have been revealed

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 4th Aug 2023, 08:55 BST- 2 min read

The top 20 staycation destinations in the UK have been revealed, as the popularity of staycations remains high. Research of 2,000 parents revealed the top 20 places to go for a brilliant holiday on home turf.

Some 45 per cent of those who were involved in the research admitted that they won’t go away with the kids without at least some access to a pool or the sea within a 10-mile radius.

The research delved into other areas, too. It found The Lake District was voted the best destination for value for money, followed by Cornwall and Devon. The research, commissioned by Premier Inn, found 53 per cent now go on more staycations than holidays abroad.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: “With so many amazing places to visit in the UK this summer, we’re happy to give parents some inspiration.

    “It can be hard choosing the right places that are suitable for everyone, which is why it’s great that a lot of these places are just a car journey away.

    “Not only do staycations promote relaxation and rejuvenation, but they also empower us to support our local communities and appreciate the wonders that lie just beyond our own front doors.

    “So, let’s embark on a journey of exploration, right where we are, and unlock the glorious sights of our home sweet home.”

    Top 20 destinations for a staycation in the UK

    1. Cornwall

    2. Lake District

    3. Devon

    4. London

    5. Edinburgh

    6. York

    7. Blackpool

    8. Manchester

    9. Newquay

    10. Liverpool

    11. Glasgow

    12. Bath

    13. Newcastle Upon Tyne

    14. Brighton

    15. Cardiff

    16. Norwich

    17. Birmingham

    18. Kent

    19. Portsmouth

    20. Southampton

