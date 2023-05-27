Ulrika Jonsson has said convicted paedophile Rolf Harris groped her when she was a 21-year-old weather girl in an incident she described as ‘deeply uncomfortable’. Harris died earlier in the month aged 93.

Jonsson described how he squeezed her bottom backstage at a studio. This comes just days after former BBC radio host Vanessa Feltz also claimed she was groped by Harris during a live interview.

She wrote in her column for a national newspaper: “I remember thinking that was either really flattering or a bit forward. Either way, it was confusing. Then his hand travelled down to my bum, gave it a few squeezes and stayed there for what felt like years but was probably only 30 seconds.

“But it was long enough for my 21-year-old self to feel deeply uncomfortable, and speechless. I know I won’t have been the only one who fell victim to his hands. Thirty-five years ago we didn’t say anything. We didn’t pipe up or call anyone out. Especially not a celebrity.”

The 55-year-old Swede said that if it happened today, she would react differently with Harris receiving a ‘knuckle sandwich’, adding he was ‘arrogant and thought he was untouchable’.

